Glasscock, Robert J. Entered into Peace on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 38 years of Judith A. Glasscock (nee Rellergert); loving father of Kristine A. (Bob) Heimburger, James B. Glasco, and Charles R. Glasco; dear grandfather of Blake and Karli; our dear brother-inlaw, uncle, cousin, and friend. If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in memory of Robert to the Mercy South Hospice at deGreeff Hospice House. Services: The funeral service will be conducted in the Chapel of Hoffmeister South County Chapel 1515 Lemay Ferry Road on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visi tation at Hoffmeister South County on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019
