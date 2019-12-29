Mason, Robert J.

entered into rest peacefully December 24, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of Gloria for 68 years, father to Robert R. (Corinne), both deceased, and James T. (Shirley), grandfather to Jennifer Tran (Victor), great- grandfather to Peter, brother to Joan, Janet (deceased) and William.

Mr. Mason was in St. Louis for most of his life, but born and raised in Rochester Michigan to Roy and Christine Mason. He attended Amherst College after high school, and upon graduation he started a very fulfilling 47 year executive career with Monsanto. His job took him to Springfield MA, to Cincinnati OH, to Chicago IL, to St. Louis and Tokyo, Japan. He loved his work, taking on multiple responsibilities, as well as post retirement consulting. He was married 68 years to his beloved wife Gloria, and they raised 2 sons. He was an avid golfer and shared his passion for the game with his family at an early age. Golf became a focal point of the Mason family for over 55 years. He was a pal to all, with a warm demeanor, and a keen sense of humor. He spent over 25 years (part time and full time) residing in Vero Beach Florida where he enjoyed golf, walking the beach and enjoying the company of friends and family. He was the perfect host, a great partner, and a strong family patriarch. He will be missed.

Services: Visitation Monday 12/30 9:30 am – 10:30 am St. Clement Church, 1510 Bopp Rd. Des Peres MO, 63131. Followed by 10:30 Mass at St. Clement Church, followed by Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, 16200 Manchester Rd. Wildwood, MO 63011.