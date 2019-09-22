|
Wesolich, Robert J.
81, on Friday, September 6, 2019.Cherished father to Robert (Sarah) Wesolich and Beth Wesolich Bean; devoted "Bobpa" to Molly, Michael, Addie, Stephen, James, and Sadie.
Bob was a dedicated and respected employee of Tarlton Corporation for over fifty years. Bob devoted his life to raising his two children and was a gifted athlete who spent years coaching his children's baseball and softball teams. He loved golf and bowling, lived big and left an impression on anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, making time for anyone he loved. Bob was a generous, funny, smart, energetic, loyal, faithful man who will be missed daily and dearly.
Services: Visitation Saturday, October 5, 9am until time of Memorial Mass beginning at 10:30 am at St. Clement Catholic Church. Donations may be made to the Greater Missouri Chapter. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019