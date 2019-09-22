St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
1510 Bopp Rd
Des Peres, MO
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
1510 Bopp Rd
Des Peres, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wesolich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Wesolich


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Wesolich Obituary

Wesolich, Robert J.

81, on Friday, September 6, 2019.Cherished father to Robert (Sarah) Wesolich and Beth Wesolich Bean; devoted "Bobpa" to Molly, Michael, Addie, Stephen, James, and Sadie.

Bob was a dedicated and respected employee of Tarlton Corporation for over fifty years. Bob devoted his life to raising his two children and was a gifted athlete who spent years coaching his children's baseball and softball teams. He loved golf and bowling, lived big and left an impression on anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, making time for anyone he loved. Bob was a generous, funny, smart, energetic, loyal, faithful man who will be missed daily and dearly.

Services: Visitation Saturday, October 5, 9am until time of Memorial Mass beginning at 10:30 am at St. Clement Catholic Church. Donations may be made to the Greater Missouri Chapter. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now