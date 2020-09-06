Zamberlan, Robert J.

passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife Gwendolyn L. Zamberlan, his parents Joseph and Josephine Zamberlan, and two sisters Shirlene Meyer and Jean Rollings. Loving father of Tina (Gary) Queen, Terri (Al) Frank, Chris (Tracey) Zamberlan, and Tony (Ellie) Zamberlan. Robert is remembered as a fun-loving grandpa to Meredith (David), Erika (Ben), Andrew (Amy), Jack (Bri), Alyssa (Rick), Joe, and Auggie. A beloved uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildlife Rescue Center (mowildlife.org). Please share memories with the family through the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com