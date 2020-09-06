1/1
Robert J. Zamberlan
1942 - 2020
Zamberlan, Robert J.

passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife Gwendolyn L. Zamberlan, his parents Joseph and Josephine Zamberlan, and two sisters Shirlene Meyer and Jean Rollings. Loving father of Tina (Gary) Queen, Terri (Al) Frank, Chris (Tracey) Zamberlan, and Tony (Ellie) Zamberlan. Robert is remembered as a fun-loving grandpa to Meredith (David), Erika (Ben), Andrew (Amy), Jack (Bri), Alyssa (Rick), Joe, and Auggie. A beloved uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildlife Rescue Center (mowildlife.org). Please share memories with the family through the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
I am a volunteer at Wildlife Rescue and always looked forward to seeing Bob.
He always had a hello and a smile on his face. He was a very pleasant man.
He will be missed at the Center.
My sincere condolences to the family.
Terre Pirro
Coworker
September 4, 2020
Bob was much loved and appreciated. He always had a smile and a friendly word. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Angela Roark
Acquaintance
September 4, 2020
A bright light and an always kind soul who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
Jennifer Engle
Friend
