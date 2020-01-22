Ziegler, Robert J.

Age 80, of Arnold, Missouri passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Robert was born April 4, 1939 in Arnold, Missouri to the late Cecilia Weldele and Arthur Ziegler. Robert is survived by son Tom (Teresa) Ziegler and daughter Jennifer (Paul) Ems; grandchildren Bobby and Katie Ziegler. Robert was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Church and retired after 36 years from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. His hobbies included volunteering with Cub Scout Pack/Boy Scout Troop 419 and Missouri Department of Conservation; member of Knights of Columbus and he also was an avid fly fisherman. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Judy Ziegler; brother Art (Jane) Ziegler; brother Bill (Rosemarie still survives) Ziegler; brother Jim (Betty still survives) Ziegler and sister Dorothy (Harold) Brouke.

Services: A memorial visitation at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO for Robert, will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Road, Arnold, MO, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A cremation will occur. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com for the Ziegler family.