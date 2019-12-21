Brace, Robert James

Robert "Bob" Brace was born in Superior WI in 1942. He passed away Dec. 10, 2019 after a brief stay at Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers FL. Bob is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sharon (Storck). Bob enjoyed a long Advertising and Marketing career in St. Louis. He and Sharon retired to Captiva Island FL in 1999. Bob's passion was music and signing as a bass II with local symphony choruses. A volunteer firefighter/EMT and fire commissioner with the Captiva Fire Dept., Bob enjoyed smoking cigars while fishing on the beach by his home.

Services: Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering 5:00pm, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Captiva Civic Center.