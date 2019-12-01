Duffey, Robert James

76, of Kirkwood, entered into rest, Friday, November 15, 2019.

Devoted husband of Carla (nee Pennington) Duffey for 35 years; proud father of Robyn (Mark) Duffey-Rogers, Jonathon (Kelsey) Duffey and the late Madison Duffey; brother of the late William K. Duffey, Glenn (Kathy) Duffey, Linda (Steve) Tucker and Sherri (Terry) Stichling; son of the late William A. and Louise (nee Downs) Duffey; uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Bob was a graduate of Cleveland High School and The University of Missouri-Columbia, where he received a business degree in finance/banking. He served his country as a member of the United States Army. He later earned his MBA from St. Louis University, leading to a successful banking career for over 40 years. He was passionate about politics, cars and auto racing, the sun and beach, landscaping his yard, and reading. Bob often started his days at the YMCA and ended them at Happy Hour with his iced white wine. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until Service at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122. Interment immediately following at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations made to the . Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com.