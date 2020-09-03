Dingwall, Robert John

Robert 'Bob' John Dingwall died peacefully on August 31, 2020, at the age of 94 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He is preceded in death by his son Lew. Robert is survived by daughters Laura (Turner) and Susan (Anderson) as well as son Peter. From a large family, Robert also leaves behind many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Robert was born on September 5, 1925 in Grandview, Manitoba. Robert graduated from the Niagara Parks School of Horticulture with honors. He joined The University of Toronto as Chief Horticulturalist in Botany and spent 11 years in Toronto before moving to Newfoundland, Canada and later to Nova Scotia, Canada. After running his own landscape design and nursery business for 3 years, he was recruited by Doris Duke and moved to the Duke Estate in Hillsborough, New Jersery. While the Managing Director of the Duke Gardens, Robert won an award from the Governor of New Jersey for his contributions to gardening.

Bob moved from New Jersey to Saint Louis, Missouri, where he spent the majority of his life. He was the Chief Horticulturalist at The Missouri Botanical Gardens for years where he consulted and installed the Japanese Garden, the Woodland Garden, and the Rose Garden. After leaving the garden, Robert continued his private practice in landscape design and consultation which he continued until the age of 92. Robert moved to Lincoln, Nebraska at that time and spent his final years close to family and friends. Bob was a published author, radio-show host, and lecturer for Washington University in St. Louis. Robert was a horticulturalist, landscape designer, botanist, friend, teacher, father, and grandfather. His decades of work spent devoted to gardening and horticulture have literally left the world a better place. He will be forever loved and missed by all that knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's honor to the Bryan Foundation at The Bryan Foundation, Attn. Bob Dingwall, 1600 S. 48th St. Lincoln, NE 68506. Forever a teacher, donations in his name will benefit the healthcare providers that cared for him in their continued studies.