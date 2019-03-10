|
Helfrich, Robert John Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Helfrich (nee McNamara) for 65 years; loving father of Robert (Jan) Helfrich, Judy (Rich) Gallaher, Patricia Ward, and Thomas (Dawn) Helfrich; dear grandfather of thirteen and great-grandfather of fourteen; dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bob bravely served his country in the US Army during WWII. Through Bob's enduring trust in God, he devoted his life to his family and to the service of others. Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 12th, 10:00 a.m. followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass at the Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd., Ladue. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 204 W. Mill Street, Waterloo, IL 62298. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019