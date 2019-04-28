Nickels, Robert John Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Trueman); Dear father of Lorrie (Ron) Rogge, Kirk (the late Kelly), Bob, Mike (Sue), Brian (Holley); dear grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Church, 11914 Eddie And Park Rd., Tuesday, April 30, from 10:00 AM until the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Internment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019