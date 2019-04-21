St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Patterson, Robert John April 15, 2019. It is with deep and profound sadness that Robert John Patterson of St. Louis County has left us on this day. Bob was husband of Tina Votaw, brother of Tom Patterson, son of Margaret and John Patterson (Davenport, Iowa), uncle and brother-in-law. He was the best at all of these things. Bob was a man of quiet courage and fought against a disease that shortened his life. He has been taken from those of us that loved him much too soon. Professionally, he was a highly respected civil engineer that worked for some of the top engineering firms in this country. Bob had retired not long ago after moving back to St. Louis from Charlotte, North Carolina. While Bob was dedicated to his work, it was family that meant everything to him. He was gracious, smart, funny and a true gentleman. He loved all creatures, but especially dogs. There's a saying that you can tell a lot about a man by how he treats his dog - never more true - it must have been written with Bob in mind. Bob had an unassuming, gentle soul, and we are so heartbroken that he has left us. For those of us left behind, may God grant us the courage to live without him and the sustaining grace for each hour ahead. If you read this and wish to remember Bob, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63110. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
