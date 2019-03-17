Hay, Robert Joseph Dear husband of Eileen (Tyner) Hay; loving father of Marty Forness and Gregory Hay; dear grandfather of Justin (Amanda Tharp) Forness. Born May 28, 1931 to the late Lorraine (Doyle) and Joseph M. Hay, he died February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Knoll, and two grandsons: Jason and Joshua Forness. Mr. Hay donated his body to St. Louis Univ. School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be held in May.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019