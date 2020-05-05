Robert Joseph Sexauer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sexauer, Robert Joseph Born July 13, 1935 passed peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Edward and Catherine Sexauer; loving brother of Gerald Sexauer. Survived by Margaret Sexauer. Loving father of Susan (Sexauer) Timothy Putlak, Steven, Daniel, Timothy, Beth (Sexauer), Patyricia (Sexauer) Michael Kutcher. Loving grandfather of Kelly (Putlak) Robert Martin, Timothy, Jacey Putlak, Jennifer, Ryan, Brent, Matthew, Lauren Kutcher, Madeline, Cade, Trent Sexauer. Loving great-grandfather of Kaeden, Ryder, Reese, Keegan Martin. Loving cousin of Mary Lee Hannibal; uncle and friend to many. A Mass at St. Louis Cathedral will be scheduled later. Memorials to the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved