Sexauer, Robert Joseph Born July 13, 1935 passed peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Edward and Catherine Sexauer; loving brother of Gerald Sexauer. Survived by Margaret Sexauer. Loving father of Susan (Sexauer) Timothy Putlak, Steven, Daniel, Timothy, Beth (Sexauer), Patyricia (Sexauer) Michael Kutcher. Loving grandfather of Kelly (Putlak) Robert Martin, Timothy, Jacey Putlak, Jennifer, Ryan, Brent, Matthew, Lauren Kutcher, Madeline, Cade, Trent Sexauer. Loving great-grandfather of Kaeden, Ryder, Reese, Keegan Martin. Loving cousin of Mary Lee Hannibal; uncle and friend to many. A Mass at St. Louis Cathedral will be scheduled later. Memorials to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 5, 2020.