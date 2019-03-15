Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Korobey. View Sign

Korobey, Robert Fortified with the Holy Sacraments of the Holy Mother on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 81. Robert was a devoted husband of 41 years to Catherine Korobey; dear father of Matthew Korobey and his wife Michelle, Ellen Pratt and husband Josh, and the late Timothy Korobey; loving grandfather of Jacob, Julia, Cannon, Emmi, Asher and Isabelle; dear brother of William Korobey, and Carol Willett and husband Alan Pressey. Robert was also preceded in death by his parents Pete and Stella Korobey and his sister-in-law Shirley Korobey. Robert retired in 1993 from McDonnell Douglas after working over 30 years as an aerospace engineer. After retirement, Robert started his own business, Forestwood Enterprise. He maintained a lifelong passion for airplanes and flight. Robert was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and served his country in the United States Army. Robert enjoyed a good game of golf, bowling, and making his own wine but his most favorite way to spend his time was with his grandchildren whom he loved so very much. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to DeSmet Jesuit High School to the Timothy Korobey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Services: Visitation Sunday, March 17, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass 10 am Monday, March 18, at All Saints Catholic Church with interment at Calvary Cemetery.









Korobey, Robert Fortified with the Holy Sacraments of the Holy Mother on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 81. Robert was a devoted husband of 41 years to Catherine Korobey; dear father of Matthew Korobey and his wife Michelle, Ellen Pratt and husband Josh, and the late Timothy Korobey; loving grandfather of Jacob, Julia, Cannon, Emmi, Asher and Isabelle; dear brother of William Korobey, and Carol Willett and husband Alan Pressey. Robert was also preceded in death by his parents Pete and Stella Korobey and his sister-in-law Shirley Korobey. Robert retired in 1993 from McDonnell Douglas after working over 30 years as an aerospace engineer. After retirement, Robert started his own business, Forestwood Enterprise. He maintained a lifelong passion for airplanes and flight. Robert was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and served his country in the United States Army. Robert enjoyed a good game of golf, bowling, and making his own wine but his most favorite way to spend his time was with his grandchildren whom he loved so very much. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to DeSmet Jesuit High School to the Timothy Korobey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Services: Visitation Sunday, March 17, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass 10 am Monday, March 18, at All Saints Catholic Church with interment at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral Home Baue Funeral & Memorial Center

3950 W. Clay

St. Charles , MO 63301

(636) 946-7811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close