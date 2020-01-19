Bennett, Robert Lee Sr.

4/19/1928-1/08/2020, a long time resident of Webster Groves. Beloved husband of 61 years to Grace Ann (Hamm), father of Robert Jr. (Linda), Scott, Brett, (Norene), grandfather of Robert III, John, Sam, Ian, and brother of Jim. Bob attended Roosevelt High School and played tight end for Coach Otto Rost 1945 City-District Champs. After graduating high school Bob enrolled at Washington University School of Architectural Engineering and graduated in 1951. While at WU Bob played football for legendary Coach Weeb Ewbank, and was elected captain and lineman of the year. Bob was named to the Weeb Ewbank "Old Bears" Centennial All Star Football team.

Before starting his career, Bob served in the United States Air Force. Bob worked in the construction industry in St. Louis ending his long career as President of S. M. Wilson. He was a founding member of the Greater St. Louis Jaguar Association and a member of the Webster Hills United Methodist Church.

Services: Bob was known to love a good time, throw a great party and enjoy a dry martini. Bob's life will be celebrated at Llywelyn's Pub in Webster Groves on January 25 starting at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the St. Louis Shriners Hospital or the Siteman Cancer Center.