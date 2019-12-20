Burg, Robert L.

St. Louis businessman, passed away on December 17, 2019. He started with Roco Petroleum Corporation after World War II and rose to Vice President of Marketing. Roco Petroleum was a Jobber for Standard Oil of Indiana, and Quaker State Oil Products for St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County in Illinois. After the company was sold to Standard Oil, the family still had two Real Estate Firms; Lenette Realty and Investment Company and Milor Realty Corporation, for which he became Vice-President.

Mr. Burg was born in St. Louis on April 12, 1923, but his parents were merchants in Southern Illinois, where he spent his first twenty-three years. His hometown was West Frankfort, Illinois. He attended the University of Alabama and Washington University for which he received a degree in marketing.

Robert served three and a half years in the Army Air Corp, ending up on Guam with a B-29 outfit. He was an avid trap shooter and duck hunter. He was installed in the Missouri Trap Shooters Hall of Fame in 1993 and served on the board for 39-1/2 years. He has attended the Grand American continually since 1967.

Beloved husband of the late Lorraine E. Burg. Dear father of Linda Burg and the late Deborah Burg.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, December 22, 11:30 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132 or to the dementia related .

