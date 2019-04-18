St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Robert L. Carron

Robert L. Carron Obituary
Carron, Robert L. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. Carron (nee Rolfes); dear father of Gwen (John) Houska, Larry (Diane) Carron, Alan (Linda) Carron, Tom Carron, Dianna (Rick) McArthur and the late Donna (survived by Mark) Kristmann; special companion of Joyce Henderson; our dear grandfather of 19, including the late Kevin Houska, great-grandfather of 23, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. to Mary Mother of the Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
