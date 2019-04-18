|
Carron, Robert L. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. Carron (nee Rolfes); dear father of Gwen (John) Houska, Larry (Diane) Carron, Alan (Linda) Carron, Tom Carron, Dianna (Rick) McArthur and the late Donna (survived by Mark) Kristmann; special companion of Joyce Henderson; our dear grandfather of 19, including the late Kevin Houska, great-grandfather of 23, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. to Mary Mother of the Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019