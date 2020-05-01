Clemens, Robert L. "Bob" 82, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia Clemens (nee Feldmann) for 60 years; loving father of Russell (Page) Clemens, Richard (Mary) Clemens and Roberta (John) Smith; cherished grandpa of Kaela (Ben), Ginnylyn (Adam), Adam, Alexandria, Bethany, Grace, Robert, and Hannah; great-grandpa of Nathan and step-grandpa of Bryan and Steven. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Josephine Clemens (nee Kircher) and loving sister caregiver Dorothy (Anton) Oberkirsch and his siblings; Kenneth, Harold, and Donald Clemens and Ruth Keating. Bob was a loving brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and as Bozo, a friend to many. Services: There will be a private service for immediate family only. A celebration of Robert's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Agatha Food Pantry, or American Diabetes Association. A Kutis South County Service





