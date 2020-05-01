Robert L. "Bob" Clemens
Clemens, Robert L. "Bob" 82, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia Clemens (nee Feldmann) for 60 years; loving father of Russell (Page) Clemens, Richard (Mary) Clemens and Roberta (John) Smith; cherished grandpa of Kaela (Ben), Ginnylyn (Adam), Adam, Alexandria, Bethany, Grace, Robert, and Hannah; great-grandpa of Nathan and step-grandpa of Bryan and Steven. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Josephine Clemens (nee Kircher) and loving sister caregiver Dorothy (Anton) Oberkirsch and his siblings; Kenneth, Harold, and Donald Clemens and Ruth Keating. Bob was a loving brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and as Bozo, a friend to many. Services: There will be a private service for immediate family only. A celebration of Robert's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Agatha Food Pantry, or American Diabetes Association. A Kutis South County Service


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 1, 2020.
