Cook, Robert L.

81, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, March 30, 1938 in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence.

Bob worked as a Teacher at East St. Louis Senior High School for thirty-three years, and was a former member of the adjunct faculty of Southwestern Illinois College, and a retired Lt. Colonel from the 131st Tactical Fighter Wing of Missouri Air National Guard for 27 1/2 years.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon, and a sister, Patricia.

Services: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL with Rev. Rob Dyer officiating. Entombment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Fairview Heights, IL. Complete obituary at www.kurrusfh.com