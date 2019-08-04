St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Robert L. Curtin

Curtin, Robert L. Absent with the body, present with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Curtin (nee Allen); dear father of Cathleen (Jim) Austin and Craig (Joy) Curtin; loving grandfather of Caleb (Chelsea) and Jordan Enk; dear great-grandfather of Charlotte Enk; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Private services were held at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Samaritan's Purse appreciated. Service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
