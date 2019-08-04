|
Curtin, Robert L. Absent with the body, present with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Curtin (nee Allen); dear father of Cathleen (Jim) Austin and Craig (Joy) Curtin; loving grandfather of Caleb (Chelsea) and Jordan Enk; dear great-grandfather of Charlotte Enk; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Private services were held at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Samaritan's Purse appreciated. Service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019