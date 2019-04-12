St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Eggers, Reverend Robert L. Was called to his eternal home on Wed., April 10, 2019. Survived by his wife, Carol; children, Hillary and Andrew Rayo, Paul and Courtney Eggers and Laurel and Aaron Newell; special grandfather of 8; preceded in death by daughter Leigh Anne; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial service on Sat., April 13 at 11 a.m. Abiding Savior Lutheran Church (St. Louis, MO). Burial at Sunset Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ALS Association or appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
