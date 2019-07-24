Felt, Robert L. of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 63 wonderful years to Fae Felt; cherished son of the late Arthur and Lovelle Helton; devoted father of James Jim Felt and the late Peggy Barton, and father-in-law of Rick Barton; loving grandfather of Merrick Astroth, Kathryn (Aaron) Merseal, and Meghan Barton; treasured great-grandfather of Jameson and Jackson Merseal; dear brother of the late Ronald Bud Felt and David Felt, and brother-in-law of Morgie Felt and Donna Felt. Robert proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He taught for thirty years in the Pattonville school district, and afterward became an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. Robert was a much beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: Memorial Gathering to be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Arlington United Methodist Church, 3770 McKelvey Rd., Bridgeton, Missouri from 10 - 11 a.m. Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019