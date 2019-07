Felt, Robert L. of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 63 wonderful years to Fae Felt; cherished son of the late Arthur and Lovelle Helton; devoted father of James Jim Felt and the late Peggy Barton, and father-in-law of Rick Barton; loving grandfather of Merrick Astroth, Kathryn (Aaron) Merseal, and Meghan Barton; treasured great-grandfather of Jameson and Jackson Merseal; dear brother of the late Ronald Bud Felt and David Felt, and brother-in-law of Morgie Felt and Donna Felt. Robert proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II . He taught for thirty years in the Pattonville school district, and afterward became an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. Robert was a much beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: Memorial Gathering to be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Arlington United Methodist Church, 3770 McKelvey Rd., Bridgeton, Missouri from 10 - 11 a.m. Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Visit Baue.com