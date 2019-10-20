St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Harris Obituary

Harris, Robert L. Jr.

93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Mon. Oct. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 69 years to Laverne Marie Harris (nee Jasper); loving father of Rita (Tom) Rengel, Carol (Steve) Rankin, Mary (Dennis) Turner, Robert Lowell Harris III, Barbara Kenney, Thomas (Nina) Harris, Michael (Lin) Harris and the late Jane Harris; dear grandfather of Joseph and Matthew (Katie) Rengel, Timothy (Liz) and Daniel Rankin, Claire and Evan Turner, Grace and Jack Kenney, Samuel, Gregory (Taylor) and Andrew Harris, Michael, Rachel and Brandon Harris; dearest great-grandfather of Garrett, A.J., Josh, Micah and Gianna; Robert was the devoted son of Robert "Lowell" and Agnes "Lorene" (nee Suttner) Harris, and the brother of Jean (the late Bill) Weidle and the late Rita (surviving Joe) Najbar; brother-in-law of Art (the late Jeanette) Jasper and Don (Iola) Jasper. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Robert graduated from McBride High School in 1944. He served his country in the United States Army. On Sept. 2, 1950 he married Laverne Marie Jasper. Robert earned his degree in electrical engineering from St. Louis University in 1951. He spent most of his career working for Emerson Electric. Bob was very active in St. Margaret Mary Alacoque's 55+ Club. Bob lived a life of faith and family. He loved traveling the world with his beloved wife Laverne. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Mon., Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now