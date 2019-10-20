|
Harris, Robert L. Jr.
93, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Mon. Oct. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 69 years to Laverne Marie Harris (nee Jasper); loving father of Rita (Tom) Rengel, Carol (Steve) Rankin, Mary (Dennis) Turner, Robert Lowell Harris III, Barbara Kenney, Thomas (Nina) Harris, Michael (Lin) Harris and the late Jane Harris; dear grandfather of Joseph and Matthew (Katie) Rengel, Timothy (Liz) and Daniel Rankin, Claire and Evan Turner, Grace and Jack Kenney, Samuel, Gregory (Taylor) and Andrew Harris, Michael, Rachel and Brandon Harris; dearest great-grandfather of Garrett, A.J., Josh, Micah and Gianna; Robert was the devoted son of Robert "Lowell" and Agnes "Lorene" (nee Suttner) Harris, and the brother of Jean (the late Bill) Weidle and the late Rita (surviving Joe) Najbar; brother-in-law of Art (the late Jeanette) Jasper and Don (Iola) Jasper. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Robert graduated from McBride High School in 1944. He served his country in the United States Army. On Sept. 2, 1950 he married Laverne Marie Jasper. Robert earned his degree in electrical engineering from St. Louis University in 1951. He spent most of his career working for Emerson Electric. Bob was very active in St. Margaret Mary Alacoque's 55+ Club. Bob lived a life of faith and family. He loved traveling the world with his beloved wife Laverne. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Mon., Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019