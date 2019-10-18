|
Kantouth, Robert L.
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma Kantouth (nee Schuch); loving father of Kathy (Marvin) Brown and Bob (Colette) Kantouth; adoring grandpa of Kaitlyn, Jessica, Morgan and Kailey; dear brother of Don (the late Diane) Kantouth. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Robert was a longtime member of the Affton Elks.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, Oct. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019