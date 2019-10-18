St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kantouth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Kantouth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Kantouth Obituary

Kantouth, Robert L.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma Kantouth (nee Schuch); loving father of Kathy (Marvin) Brown and Bob (Colette) Kantouth; adoring grandpa of Kaitlyn, Jessica, Morgan and Kailey; dear brother of Don (the late Diane) Kantouth. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Robert was a longtime member of the Affton Elks.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, Oct. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now