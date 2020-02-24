St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Monsignor Robert L. McCarthy

Monsignor Robert L. McCarthy Obituary

McCarthy, Monsignor Robert L.

a retired priest and director emeritus of Catholic Cemeteries in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, died Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at Mother of Good Counsel. He was 92.

Services: Visitation and the funeral Mass will be at St. Clement of Rome Parish Friday February 28th, 2020. Visitation 9-9:30am for immediate family and 9:30-11:00am for friends. Funeral Mass immediately following visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Funeral services provided by Bopp Chapel. More information available at www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020
