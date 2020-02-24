|
McCarthy, Monsignor Robert L.
a retired priest and director emeritus of Catholic Cemeteries in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, died Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at Mother of Good Counsel. He was 92.
Services: Visitation and the funeral Mass will be at St. Clement of Rome Parish Friday February 28th, 2020. Visitation 9-9:30am for immediate family and 9:30-11:00am for friends. Funeral Mass immediately following visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Funeral services provided by Bopp Chapel. More information available at www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020