Peirce, Robert L.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Loving husband of Cindy Peirce (nee Smith). Beloved father of Angie (Peter) Lolley, Scott (Jodi) Peirce and Mindy Peirce. Grandfather of Corbin Peirce, Carson Lolley, Michael Lolley, Lawson Peirce and Lily Peirce. Brother of Karen (Barry) Bell and John (Cecilia) Peirce. Beloved uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marjorie Peirce (nee Miller) and sister-in-law Joan Sullivan Peirce.
Bob was born in Crawfordsville, IN and graduated from Marion High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Political Science from Butler University and his Master of Arts in Public Affairs from American University. Bob worked as a reporter for several esteemed news organizations, including The Indianapolis Star, the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Associated Press in Detroit. In 1984, he transitioned to public relations, working for FleishmanHillard for more than 20 years, followed by the Monsanto Company. In 2012, he was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame for his work in Public Affairs.
Bob was most proud of his family, especially his wife, to whom he was married for more than 48 years. He was well-known for declaring 'Peirce Family Fun Day' and while that may have led to groans from his children at the time, they now greatly appreciate the memories created on those special days. Bob was known for his quick wit, deep curiosity, strong analytical skills and love for life and family. In the past nine years, as he fought to recover from catastrophic health issues, he provided inspiration to many people. We are proud of his strength and determination. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the many people and organizations who helped Bob during this time: Home Team and Martha's Hands home health care services, The Eardley Family Clinic for Speech, Language and Hearing at Fontbonne University, BJC Extended Care, Janet Rice (music therapist), as well as many compassionate friends and neighbors.
Services: Funeral from the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, in Ballwin, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be may be made to Nurses for Newborns, The Eardley Family Clinic for Speech, Language and Hearing at Fontbonne University or the . Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019