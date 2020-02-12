|
|
Erb, Robert L. S.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Sunday February 9, 2020. Dear father of Gregg R. (Kay) Erb, Carrie L. Roider and Julie A. (Steve) Caputa; dear grandfather of Kaitlyn Erb, Sarah (Sam) Roider-England, Laura Roider, Heather (Ethan) Dozier, Maria Caputa, Melissa Roider, Elizabeth (Teddy) Hatley, Dominic and Grace Caputa; special friend of Terry J. Dowdy; loving brother of Marilyn Asinger, Kenneth (Kathy) Erb, Diane Dietz and Stanley (Pat) Erb; dear uncle of 3 nephews and 1 niece.
Bob was a past State Deputy of the Missouri State Council Knights of Columbus, a member of Bishop Dubourg 4099 and served in many offices including past Grand Knight. He was also a 4th degree member of the St. Louis Assembly K. of C.
He was past President of the Knight of Columbus Developmental Disabilities Foundation and former Chairman of the K. of C. Religious information Bureau. He served as president and headed various positions of the John Deere Dealers Association. He was a member of the former Gravois Farmers Club in Affton. He was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Parish where he served as usher and on various committees
Mr. Erb served as president of Erb Equipments company after the passing of his father Alvin G. Erb, in 1973 and recently served as chairman of the Erb organization. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin G. Erb and Hilda C. (nee Beahrmann).
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Feb. 13, 4-8 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Inurnment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to Friends of Kids with Cancer appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020