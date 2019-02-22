St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Robert L. Tomlin

Robert L. Tomlin Obituary
Tomlin, Robert L. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband to Janice Tomlin (nee Weik). Dear father of Matt (Michelle) Tomlin and Chris (Lesley) Tomlin. Dear Pop-Pop to Devin, Lindsey, Cece, and Ben. Dear brother of Betty (Gary) Rea and the late Leon (Connie) Tomlin. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial Service will be Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood. Interment private. Visitation will be Sunday 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
