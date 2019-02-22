|
Tomlin, Robert L. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband to Janice Tomlin (nee Weik). Dear father of Matt (Michelle) Tomlin and Chris (Lesley) Tomlin. Dear Pop-Pop to Devin, Lindsey, Cece, and Ben. Dear brother of Betty (Gary) Rea and the late Leon (Connie) Tomlin. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial Service will be Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood. Interment private. Visitation will be Sunday 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019