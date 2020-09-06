Weihl, Robert L. "Bob"

79 years, passed away, Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Son of the late Archibald and Helene Weihl (nee Swanson). Father of Cynthia C. Monaghan, Conrad C. (Jenny) Weihl and Catherine I. (Patrick) Bruno. Grandfather of Adam, Jack and Luke Monaghan, Ethan and Noah Weihl, Alex and Avery Bruno. Brother of the late Karol Conway, the late David (Charlotte) Weihl, Ruth (Bill) Chalk and Richard (Darline) Weihl.

Services: The family held a graveside service at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo, IL, Friday, September 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bonhomme Foundation. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.