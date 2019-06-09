|
|
Steinkamp, Robert Lamoine Christ has come to take Bob home, what joy has filled his heart. Bob went to heaven Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loving husband of Marian Steinkamp (nee Steinmeyer); father of Glenn (Kathy) Steinkamp, Allen (Laurie) Steinkamp and the late David Steinkamp; grandfather of Bradley, Michael, Thomas and Jeffrey Steinkamp. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Feed My Starving Children, 327 Woods Mill, Ballwin, MO 63011 or Circle of Concern Food Pantry, P.O. Box 444, Valley Park, MO 63088. Visitation Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019