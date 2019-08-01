St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Ahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Ahl Obituary
Ahl, Robert Lee age 90, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Laclede Groves Assisted Living Facility. Robert was a Korean War Veteran. He was a mechanical engineer by trade. He loved boating, water skiing, cars and his family. Beloved son of the late August and Frieda Ahl of Augusta, MO.; loving husband of the late Dorothy Edna Mae Ahl, loving father of Robert (Jane) Ahl II of Webster Groves, MO., and Priscilla Ahl of St. Louis, MO.; dear grandfather of Anita, Zachary, Michael and Trevor; dear brother of the late Doris Weindel. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 2, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Private burial at Bethel Cemetery, Caseyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now