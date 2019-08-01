|
Ahl, Robert Lee age 90, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Laclede Groves Assisted Living Facility. Robert was a Korean War Veteran. He was a mechanical engineer by trade. He loved boating, water skiing, cars and his family. Beloved son of the late August and Frieda Ahl of Augusta, MO.; loving husband of the late Dorothy Edna Mae Ahl, loving father of Robert (Jane) Ahl II of Webster Groves, MO., and Priscilla Ahl of St. Louis, MO.; dear grandfather of Anita, Zachary, Michael and Trevor; dear brother of the late Doris Weindel. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 2, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Private burial at Bethel Cemetery, Caseyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019