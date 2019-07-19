Fox, Robert Lee, Jr. of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 54. Loving husband of Dana M. Fox; beloved son of Judith Judy A. and the late Robert Lee Fox, Sr.; devoted father of Taylor (Katie O'Neal) Unger, Robert Lee Fox, III, Aubree M. Fox, and Dustin M. Fox; cherished grandfather of Oliva; dear brother of Cynthia D. (Tim Griffey) Fox and Jodie (Craig) Triplett; and is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. Rob was the founding member of the band Contagious. He had a passion for entertaining and spending time with family and friends. Rob loved vacationing, racing, body building, and riding his motorcycle. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Waypoint Church, 4075 Old Hwy 94 S., St. Charles, MO. Interment Our Lady Cemetery. Memorials to . Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019