Smith, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Smith died peacefully at home on June 29, 2020 at the age of 95. He was the loving and beloved husband of Sybil (Conn) Smith, father of Kathryn Denner (Charles Brooks) and Brian Smith (Pamela Merrell), and brother of Carolyn Jacob.

Bob grew up in St. Louis County during the Great Depression. He served in Europe (42nd Infantry Division) during World War II.

Bob attended the University of Missouri Law School, graduating first in his class in 1950. In 1962 he became a partner in the law firm of Thurman, Nixon, Smith and Howald (now The Thurman Law Firm) in Hillsboro. He devoted his practice to representing plaintiffs in negligence, malpractice and product liability cases. He served terms as President of the Jefferson County Bar Association and as Chairman of the county's Bar Committee.

Bob met his future wife Sybil when they were both vacationing in Daytona Beach, Florida. They married in 1957. They were devoted to each other and were best friends as well as husband and wife.

During his long retirement Bob indulged his love of reading, traveling in Europe, and vacationing on Sanibel Island, Florida. He was an avid tennis player and a fan of Mizzou football and basketball. Bob maintained a wonderful relationship with both his children, who especially loved discussing books, history and politics with him. Recently he and Sybil moved to Friendship Village Retirement Community in Sunset Hills. Bob died grateful for having lived a long, fulfilling and happy life.

More details can be found at stlouiscremation.com/obituary-listings.

Services: A memorial gathering will be held when public health restrictions allow.