Stone, Robert Lee

long-time resident and business owner in Kirkwood passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was born March 4, 1929 in Kirkwood to the late Frank Francis and Florence Stone (nee Berthold). He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wilma Lee (nee Imler) and his son, Monty Stone. He is survived by daughter-in-law Patricia Stone; grandchildren Caitlin Stone (Kourtney) Lesmeister and Janelle (Justin) Stone-Heffner; great granddaughter Jodiee Heffner.

Bob served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean conflict.

Services: Funeral service at Bopp Chapel, Thursday, October 8th, 10:30 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to BJC Hospice, 1935 Beltway Dr., 63114. www.boppchapel.com