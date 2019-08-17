Vickery, Robert Lee
Robert Lee Vickery, Jr., a great Husband, Father, Friend, Teacher, Writer, and Architect, died August 10, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia, surrounded by family and friends. Bob was a prolific writer, mentor to over 4,000 architecture students at Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Virginia, and consummate practitioner who founded VMDO Architects. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lee Knudstad Vickery. He is survived by his daughter, Clare Margaret Vickery, son, Kevin Lee Vickery, and granddaughter, Lucy Margaret Vickery. Services: A celebration of Bob Vickery's life will occur on Sunday, September 22 from 9:30am to 11:30am at the University of Virginia's Fralin Museum of Art (155 Rugby Road Charlottesville, VA 22903).