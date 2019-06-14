Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leo "Bob" Wies. View Sign Service Information Baue Funeral & Memorial Center 3950 W. Clay St. Charles , MO 63301 (636)-946-7811 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baue Funeral & Memorial Center 3950 W. Clay St. Charles , MO 63301 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph Church Cottleville , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wies, Robert Bob Leo of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Euvonne Wies (Nee Steinhoff) of 66 years; son of the late Leo and Anna Wies; devoted father of Terry (Versy) Wies, and Suzanne Wies; loving grandfather of Jon (Kaitlin) Wies and Dan (Jill) Wies; Great Grandfather of Titus and Karis Wies; Brother of Harold (Sandy) Wies, Joan Schulte and Alice Wies. Bob is also preceded in death by four siblings: Rosella Hobbs, James Wies, Raymond Wies and Charles Wies. Bob was the eldest of 8 siblings, their dad passed when Bob was barely in high school. He had to leave school and get a job to support the family. He started working at Brown Shoe Factory where he met his wife, Euvonne. When Bob turned 18, he joined the carpenters union and started hanging drywall in St. Charles county. He went on to travel the region running projects and later helping to start Wies Drywall and Construction Corp. Through the construction business, Bob was able to touch many people's lives. He garnered great respect from employee's and the construction community. Bob also loved ranching and his cattle. He was a pioneer in the Limousin breed of cattle. To date, his ranch has either shown or bred animals that have earned 27 grand or reserve grand titles nationally. Bob was also inducted into the Missouri Limousin Breeders Hall of Fame in 1998. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to the North American Limousin Junior Association. Services: Vis. Sun., 6/16, 4pm - 8 pm, Baue Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay St. Funeral Mass Mon., 6/17, 2019, 10 am, St. Joseph Church-Cottleville. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit





