Robert Leonard Huddleston
Huddleston, Robert Leonard of O'Fallon, MO passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann Huddleston (nee Eder). Loving father of Rob (Pam) Huddleston. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Bob worked 39 years for American Can company. He started out in the litho (printing) dept, and eventually worked his way up to plant manager, where he spent 25 of those years. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinal's fan. He was also a Blues fan and got to see them win a Stanley Cup before he passed. Outside of pro sports, bowling was his passion. He had many trophies from tournaments, but none so cherished as his 300-game ring. He proudly showed that to everyone. The family would like to express their thanks for the kindness, care, and compassion shown by the staff of Garden View Care Center in O'Fallon, MO. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit Baue.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
