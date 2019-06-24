Johnson, Robert Lowery of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Billie Johnson; cherished son of the late Clyde and Ann Johnson; devoted father of Cynthia (Gary) Kindt, Bobby Johnson; loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren; treasured great-grandfather of 6 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Clyde Johnson, Jr. Robert proudly and honorably served in the United States Army. He retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1987 after 40 years. Robert was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Robert was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 First Capitol Drive South, St. Charles, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 24, 2019