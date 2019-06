Johnson, Robert Lowery of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Billie Johnson; cherished son of the late Clyde and Ann Johnson; devoted father of Cynthia (Gary) Kindt, Bobby Johnson; loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren; treasured great-grandfather of 6 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Clyde Johnson, Jr. Robert proudly and honorably served in the United States Army. He retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1987 after 40 years. Robert was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Robert was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 First Capitol Drive South, St. Charles, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Visit Baue.com