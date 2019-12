Drury, Robert M. Sr.

75, of St. Charles, passed Thursday, December 5, 2019. Husband of the late Barbara (nee Jordan) Drury; sons, Michael (the late Amy) Drury and the late Robert Drury, Jr.; sister, Rosalyn (Terry) Marshall; grandchildren, LeAnn, James, Morgan, and Ava Drury.

He was an I.T. computer programmer.

Services: Memorial gathering: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Taytros Bistro, Festus.