Robert M. Evans
1934 - 2020
Evans, Robert M.

86, of St. Louis passed peacefully on June 26, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT to William Hooper Evans and Dorothy Hart Evans. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Westhues Evans, his children Helen (Daniel) Kempton of Steubenville, OH, Henry (Jane) of Los Altos Hills, CA, Robert Jr. (Stephanie) of St. Louis, Dorothy (Hank) Clever of St. Charles, John (Beth) of Carroll, Iowa, Stephen (Elaine) of Ojai, CA, Peter (Jennifer) of Tracey, CA, 41 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Hart, Virginia Noell, William, and Clem.

Robert graduated from SLU Law School and practiced law in St. Louis for 58 years. He was a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force from 1956 – 58 and served in the SAC. He helped reform the workers' compensation laws in 2005 for which he was named a Lawyer of the Year by the Missouri Lawyers Weekly. He received the Workers' Compensation Distinguished Lawyer Award in 2006 and was often recognized by the Missouri Merchants & Manufacturers Association for his service. Robert was most proud of his family about whom he spoke endlessly. No sacrifice was too great in the education of his children. He was a great dad and will be sorely missed.

Services: Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at the Bopp Chapel Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Clement Church in Des Peres.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

