Weinshenker, Robert M.

age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Chesterfield, MO on Sunday April 5th, 2020.

Robert was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 24th, 1942 to the late Simon and Sylvia Weinshenker. He is survived by his siblings Judie (Ron) Neel and Barry (Paula) Weinshenker. Loving father to sons Zachary (Danielle) Weinshenker and Ross (Karolyn) Weinshenker, and proud grandfather to Sofia M. Weinshenker. A dear uncle, cousin mentor and great friend to many.

Private family graveside services were held on April 10, 2020 at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO, 63123. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the American Legion, Friends of Kids with Cancer or to the non-profit military .

Despite Robert's well-known misgivings about the competence of this publication, we reluctantly elected to post it anyway.

"Those that knew me know all about me, my achievements and my accomplishments. For those that did not, well, too bad." - Robert M. Weinshenker

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE