Thibaut, Robert Maurice, Jr. Passed peacefully on April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Dennice Kowelman; father and father-in-law of Robert Thibaut III (Anna), Cherisse Thibaut O'Neill (Danny) and Alexandra Kowelman; grandfather of Caroline O'Neill; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Bob was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 2, 1952. He and his family moved to St. Louis in the 1950's, where Bob attended Seven Holy Founders grade school. He was a member of the Saint Louis University High School Class of 1971. Bob played baseball and football at SLUH and was co-captain of the 1970 State Championship-winning SLUH football team. Bob remained close to his SLUH classmates throughout his life. Bob attended Tulane University in New Orleans his freshman year then transferred to Saint Louis University, where he majored in communications and film. He received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from SLU. Bob's claymation film, Creation, is archived in the United States Library of Congress. Early in his career, Bob worked in the aerospace and mining industries making training films for McDonnell Douglas. He and his former wife, Cherol, moved to New Orleans, where their children, Bobby and Cherisse, were born. While in New Orleans Bob joined his father, Bob, Sr., in the swimming pool business and became a leading salesman. Bob returned to Saint Louis and worked in the photography and digital imaging industry, where he became a lead salesman and eventually partner in the business. Bob and his wife, Dennice, married in 2002. He was a loving husband and wonderful father to Dennice's daughter, Alie. Bob was a star athlete, avid sports fan, artist, loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and cherished friend. He was a kind and generous man; a true southern gentleman. We will miss him. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis University High Scholarship Fund appreciated. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary