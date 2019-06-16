Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Heaney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Heaney, Robert Michael On Thursday, June 6, 2019, God the Almighty Father in Heaven called his son Robert Michael Heaney home to eternal rest to be reunited with his loving wife, Mary Finn Heaney, of 45 years who passed just 5 short weeks ago. Beloved husband to the late Mary Teresa (née Finn) Heaney; dear father to Shannon (Ben) Terrill and Kevin P. Heaney; son of the late Hugh and Alice Heaney. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick J. Heaney and his sister Joan (nee Heaney) Welch. Son-in-law to Leo and Lily Finn; dear uncle, great-uncle, friend, teacher, and mentor to many. Never one for idle time, Bob was an avid flyfisherman and a skilled woodworker. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish, 500 S. Mason Rd. 63141. In continued self-sacrifice, Mr. Robert Heaney has donated his body to Saint Louis University Medical School. Supporting Catholic education was a true passion of Robert's, so in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Bob's memory to Villa Duchesne/Oak Hill School or St. Louis Priory School. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS

Heaney, Robert Michael On Thursday, June 6, 2019, God the Almighty Father in Heaven called his son Robert Michael Heaney home to eternal rest to be reunited with his loving wife, Mary Finn Heaney, of 45 years who passed just 5 short weeks ago. Beloved husband to the late Mary Teresa (née Finn) Heaney; dear father to Shannon (Ben) Terrill and Kevin P. Heaney; son of the late Hugh and Alice Heaney. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick J. Heaney and his sister Joan (nee Heaney) Welch. Son-in-law to Leo and Lily Finn; dear uncle, great-uncle, friend, teacher, and mentor to many. Never one for idle time, Bob was an avid flyfisherman and a skilled woodworker. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish, 500 S. Mason Rd. 63141. In continued self-sacrifice, Mr. Robert Heaney has donated his body to Saint Louis University Medical School. Supporting Catholic education was a true passion of Robert's, so in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Bob's memory to Villa Duchesne/Oak Hill School or St. Louis Priory School. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close