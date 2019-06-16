Heaney, Robert Michael On Thursday, June 6, 2019, God the Almighty Father in Heaven called his son Robert Michael Heaney home to eternal rest to be reunited with his loving wife, Mary Finn Heaney, of 45 years who passed just 5 short weeks ago. Beloved husband to the late Mary Teresa (née Finn) Heaney; dear father to Shannon (Ben) Terrill and Kevin P. Heaney; son of the late Hugh and Alice Heaney. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick J. Heaney and his sister Joan (nee Heaney) Welch. Son-in-law to Leo and Lily Finn; dear uncle, great-uncle, friend, teacher, and mentor to many. Never one for idle time, Bob was an avid flyfisherman and a skilled woodworker. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish, 500 S. Mason Rd. 63141. In continued self-sacrifice, Mr. Robert Heaney has donated his body to Saint Louis University Medical School. Supporting Catholic education was a true passion of Robert's, so in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Bob's memory to Villa Duchesne/Oak Hill School or St. Louis Priory School. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019