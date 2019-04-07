Robert Michael Rabbitt

Obituary
Rabbitt, Robert Michael Bob, 52, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Bonaire, GA. Beloved husband of 27 years to Karen Rabbitt of Bonaire; loving father of Amanda Kaitlyn Rabbitt of Columbia, SC, and Christian Michael Rabbitt of Bonaire; son of John and Mary Eileen (nee Deck) Rabbitt of St. Charles; brother of David Rabbitt of St. Louis and Catherine (Mark) Muckerman of Broad Run, VA. Services: Memorial Mass will be held Sat., April 13, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation from 9 - 10 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd, St. Charles.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
