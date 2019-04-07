Rabbitt, Robert Michael Bob, 52, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Bonaire, GA. Beloved husband of 27 years to Karen Rabbitt of Bonaire; loving father of Amanda Kaitlyn Rabbitt of Columbia, SC, and Christian Michael Rabbitt of Bonaire; son of John and Mary Eileen (nee Deck) Rabbitt of St. Charles; brother of David Rabbitt of St. Louis and Catherine (Mark) Muckerman of Broad Run, VA. Services: Memorial Mass will be held Sat., April 13, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation from 9 - 10 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd, St. Charles.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Rabbitt.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019