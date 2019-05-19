Robert Michael Witte

Witte, Robert Michael of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 wonderful years to Jane Witte (nee Abbott); cherished son of the late Raymond and Marie Witte; loving father of Marie Witte and Paul Witte; treasured brother of Marilyn (David) Fitzgerald and the late John (Martha) Witte. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to . The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home. Services: Memorial Gathering, Sat., May 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Baue, O'Fallon, 311 Wood St, Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
