Witte, Robert Michael of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 wonderful years to Jane Witte (nee Abbott); cherished son of the late Raymond and Marie Witte; loving father of Marie Witte and Paul Witte; treasured brother of Marilyn (David) Fitzgerald and the late John (Martha) Witte. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to . The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home. Services: Memorial Gathering, Sat., May 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Baue, O'Fallon, 311 Wood St, Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019