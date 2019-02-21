Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Woolsey M.D.. View Sign

Woolsey, Robert Michael M.D. at the age of 87, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of Joyce Elizabeth Woolsey M.D. (nee Devine); loving father and father-in-law of Kathleen Woolsey Bilderback (Kip); dear grandfather of James Thaddeus Bilderback and Robert Nathaniel Bilderback; loving brother of Nancy Kane Carlson (Douglas Dixon) of Phoenix, AZ; uncle, great-uncle and friend. Dr. Woolsey proudly served his community as a physician and teacher. Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd., at Asbury Ave., University City, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Peters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The College of Arts and Sciences General Scholarship Fund or Medical School General Scholarship Fund at St. Louis University, 1 N. Grand Blvd., DuBourg 308, St. Louis, MO 63103. The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friends may visit





Woolsey, Robert Michael M.D. at the age of 87, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of Joyce Elizabeth Woolsey M.D. (nee Devine); loving father and father-in-law of Kathleen Woolsey Bilderback (Kip); dear grandfather of James Thaddeus Bilderback and Robert Nathaniel Bilderback; loving brother of Nancy Kane Carlson (Douglas Dixon) of Phoenix, AZ; uncle, great-uncle and friend. Dr. Woolsey proudly served his community as a physician and teacher. Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd., at Asbury Ave., University City, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Peters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The College of Arts and Sciences General Scholarship Fund or Medical School General Scholarship Fund at St. Louis University, 1 N. Grand Blvd., DuBourg 308, St. Louis, MO 63103. The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friends may visit www.luptonchapel.com . A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL Funeral Home Lupton Chapel - St. Louis

7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

314-721-1870 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close