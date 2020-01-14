Yawitz, Robert Michael "Bob"

January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne Yawitz; dear father and father-in-law of Patty Paster (Bob), Mindy Rennard (Gordon) and Brian Yawitz (Chiann-Yi); dear grandfather of Lauren and Jeffrey Friedman, Steven and Leah Paster, Bridget and Gabe Rennard; dear brother and brother-in-law of David, the late Stanley (Sheelah) and Jess Yawitz (Alice); dear brother-in-law of Kay Greenberg (Barry); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 11:15 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the in St. Louis, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108 or to the . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.