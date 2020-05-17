Williams, Robert "Bob" Milton 92, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 at his home in Town and Country. He suffered from Alzheimer's disease. A St. Louis native, Bob graduated from John Burroughs School in 1945. He then received his degree in mechanical engineering from Washington University. His career spanned 60 years leading his family business, Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Company. He was the 3rd generation to do so. A consummate inventor, he developed over 100 patents propelling his company into an industry leader. His many interests included flying his airplane call letters 200RW; taking photographs of family and friends, which he would then develop in his basement darkroom; taking loved ones on around the world adventures. He loved sharing his condo and boat at the Lake of the Ozarks, MO and in Treasure Cay, Bahamas, where he taught his children how to snorkel, scuba dive, and water ski. He was a natural athlete and loved to snow ski in Vail, CO where he'd wear his infamous hot pink Miss Piggy ski outfit to the delight of his grandchildren. Tennis and golf were also his passions and he enjoyed playing both at Bellerive Country Club and Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix, MI. Remarkably, his golf scores were still in the 70's well into his 80's, and he was still playing tennis at 91. Summers were spent at his wife Bobbie's Lake Michigan Lighthouse walking Buddy & Emma and enjoying beautiful sunsets on the deck. Bob was an active member of the Veiled Prophet Organization and a congregant of Ladue Chapel where he worshiped for many years. He was a magnanimous and loving man with a zest for life. His joyous spirit was infectious as if he danced through life like no one was watching. Bob taught everyone around him to live life to the fullest. As much as we grieve the loss of this wonderful man, we know he is in Heaven with his late wife of 48 years Eleanor Hill Williams "Bunky", and his son James Randolph Williams. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Bobbie Rassieur Williams of Town and Country, MO, his children Robert M. Williams Jr.(Kathy), Elizabeth W. Kinsella(Ted), and Susan E. Williams(Kim Benson) of San Jose, CA. Grandchildren Elizabeth Ashley Williams, Robert M. Williams, III, Alexandra Kinsella and Colby Kinsella. Services: Services: Due to the current health crisis, a service and celebration of his life will be held when conditions permit a safe gathering of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to John Burroughs School, 755 Price Rd 63124, Washington University School of Engineering, One Brookings Dr. 63130, or the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd. 63132.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.