Service Information
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO
63117
(314)-863-1300
Obituary
Cantwell, Robert Murray Jr.

88, peacefully, on Wendesday, October 30, 2019. Son of the late Murray and Zita Cantwell; brother of the late Zita Cantwell and the late Bill (surviving Dorothy) Cantwell, John (Sally) Cantwell; uncle of Edward (Lisa) Cantwell, Carolyn Cantwell, and Robert (Emily) Cantwell, Betsy (Bryan) Simmons, Sarah (Pat) McDermott, Anna (Tom) Ourth; dear great-uncle and friend.

Services: A vistation at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception in Maplewood. Interment Calvary Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Patrick's Center. Online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
